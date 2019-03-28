Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Bonds Rise 1.2% During Trading

An issue of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) bonds rose 1.2% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2028. The debt is now trading at $102.39 and was trading at $101.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

TEVA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 11,524,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,203,648. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.96. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $69,326.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,644.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,334 shares of company stock worth $309,253. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,248,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth $146,130,000. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 12,248,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,245 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,715,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,802 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

