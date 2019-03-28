Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTPH. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of TTPH opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.99. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 381.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.26%. Analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% during the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,517,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 249,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

