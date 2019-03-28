Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/tethys-petroleum-tpl-sets-new-1-year-high-at-0-56.html.

About Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL)

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.