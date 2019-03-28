Ternio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,905.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ternio has a market cap of $8.83 million and $23,905.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitForex and Stellarport. During the last seven days, Ternio has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ternio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00412674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.01601892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00230655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001233 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ternio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ternio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.