Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Teleflex worth $58,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,230,000 after purchasing an additional 327,451 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,788,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 345,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,251,000 after purchasing an additional 129,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Deren sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.43, for a total transaction of $36,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,401.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,930. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $299.78 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.02 and a 12 month high of $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.01. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $641.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $287.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

