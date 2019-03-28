TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $13.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.45 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

FTI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 3,649,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,888,000 after acquiring an additional 240,890 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,362,000 after buying an additional 8,097,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,592,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,029,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,577,000 after buying an additional 5,162,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,455,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after buying an additional 103,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

