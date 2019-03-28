TD Securities Trims Interfor (IFP) Target Price to C$21.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

IFP opened at C$15.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01. The firm has a market cap of $980.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. Interfor has a one year low of C$13.26 and a one year high of C$27.27.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$468.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 1.23999994772069 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

