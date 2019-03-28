TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,098,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,395. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

