Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $60.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 150,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.571 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

