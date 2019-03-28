Tata Motors (TTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.31). Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,170,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after buying an additional 5,842,788 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 14.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 605,900 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $45,987,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tata Motors by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after buying an additional 291,506 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tata Motors by 65.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,348,000 after buying an additional 574,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

