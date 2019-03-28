T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 2nd Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,734,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,532,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,191,000 after buying an additional 516,096 shares during the period. OZ Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,982,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,315,000 after buying an additional 394,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,462,000 after buying an additional 182,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $156,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $694,481.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 431,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,325,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,244 shares of company stock worth $4,242,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

