SYNNEX (SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $218,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,152.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $59,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,216 shares of company stock valued at $383,383. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 29.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,967,000 after acquiring an additional 92,689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,944,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,475,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

