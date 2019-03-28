SYNNEX (SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. SYNNEX updated its Q2 guidance to $2.62-2.78 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,152.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $59,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock valued at $383,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SYNNEX by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

