Synaptics (SYNA) Trading Up 8%

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 2,197,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 592,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

