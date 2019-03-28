Symantec Co. (SYMC) Position Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,150 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Symantec worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Symantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Symantec by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Symantec by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,279,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Symantec by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas R. Noviello sold 332,155 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $7,473,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 880,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Charles Brown sold 5,393 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $118,106.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,324 shares of company stock worth $9,061,631 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Symantec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Symantec Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Symantec had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

