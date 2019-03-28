SwftCoin (SWFTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.11 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $734.28 or 0.18046961 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00059440 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000217 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.