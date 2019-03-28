SVMK Inc (SVMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SVMK to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. SVMK has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $36,647.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,972,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $29,488,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,209,125 shares of company stock valued at $184,939,034.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVMK by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176,065 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SVMK by 841.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

