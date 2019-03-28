Svb Leerink Comments on Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Illumina to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $302.07 on Thursday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $225.82 and a 52-week high of $372.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,627,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Illumina by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.08, for a total transaction of $1,470,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,876.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,226 shares of company stock worth $9,597,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.