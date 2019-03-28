Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 112,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 237.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.0% during the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 419,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

