SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SurModics were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter worth $1,546,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SurModics alerts:

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.21 million, a PE ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.32. SurModics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SurModics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Wipperman Heine sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $147,409.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock worth $644,987 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SurModics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/surmodics-inc-srdx-shares-bought-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.