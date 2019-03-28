Surevest Inc. Invests $214,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Stock

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 224,233 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,873. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1749 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

