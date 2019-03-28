Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $65.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.
