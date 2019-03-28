Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $65.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

