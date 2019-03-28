Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.31. 520,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after buying an additional 1,430,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,617,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,020,000 after buying an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 840,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 327,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

