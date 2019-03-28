Suntrust Banks Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW opened at $50.40 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

