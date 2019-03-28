Suntrust Banks Inc. Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,233 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 242,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 344,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 174.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 203,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 128,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE LUV opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

