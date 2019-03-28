Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC lowered Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.71%. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.381 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,689,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,668,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,510 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,832,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 285.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,539,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,161,000 after acquiring an additional 755,590 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

