Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SMLP opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 133,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.