Summit Global Investments Sells 2,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,348,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,279 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

KO stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

