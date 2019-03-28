Summer Infant (SUMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, SUMMER INFANT, INC. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded durable juvenile health, safety and wellness products (for ages upto three years), which are sold principally to large U.S. retailers. The Company currently sells proprietary products in a number of different categories, including nursery audio/video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers and related nursery, health and safety products, booster and potty seats, soft goods, bouncers, strollers, travel accessories, highchairs and swings. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Summer Infant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th.

Shares of Summer Infant stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Summer Infant has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Summer Infant will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 31,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $25,679.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $55,566. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,336 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.65% of Summer Infant worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily in North America. The company markets approximately 1,100 products in various product categories, such as monitoring, safety, nursery, baby gear, and feeding products under the Summer Infant, SwaddleMe, and Born Free brand names.

