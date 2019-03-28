Studio City International (MSC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Studio City International Holdings Limited provides cinematically-themed, gaming, retail and entertainment resort services. Studio City International Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.83. Studio City International has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Studio City International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,485,000. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

