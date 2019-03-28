Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBBP. ValuEngine cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $2.14. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 108.51% and a net margin of 176.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,812,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

