STR (STRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of STRI opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. STR has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.
About STR
See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.