STR (STRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of STRI opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. STR has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

About STR

STR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers.

