Storm (STORM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.21 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Coinrail and HitBTC. Storm has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storm has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00413067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01593976 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00228648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,555,381,609 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bittrex, Coinrail, Binance, Upbit, Bitbns, Bancor Network, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

