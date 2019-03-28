Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 311.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Milacron worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCRN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Milacron by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Milacron by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after buying an additional 287,592 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Milacron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 996,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Milacron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 222,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Milacron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MCRN stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $803.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Milacron had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Milacron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

