Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,915 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,086,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,608,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,884,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,231,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $126.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $247.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

