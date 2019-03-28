Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,995,000 after acquiring an additional 626,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. HSBC raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Santander raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

