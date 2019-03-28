Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of WP Carey Call Options (WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,178 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,546% compared to the typical daily volume of 108 call options.

NYSE WPC opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. WP Carey had a net margin of 49.68% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in WP Carey by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 53.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/stock-traders-buy-large-volume-of-wp-carey-call-options-wpc.html.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.