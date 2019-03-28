Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSTA. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

FSTA opened at GBX 1,140 ($14.90) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.55 million and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

In related news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,820 ($14,138.25).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

