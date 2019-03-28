Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,115 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of HACK opened at $39.26 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

