Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 55.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Markley, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.09, for a total value of $350,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $4,872,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,544,909. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $355.51 on Thursday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $368.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, February 1st. TD Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.07 Million Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/stifel-financial-corp-has-3-07-million-stake-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.