Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CY. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.32.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $585,532. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

