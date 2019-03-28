Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $142.91 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,300,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,456,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $424,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,721 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,578. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

