Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,540 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Steven Madden by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 295,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

SHOO opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.50 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

