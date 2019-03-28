Stephens Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Bank Ozk (OZK)

Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of OZK opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,681.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

