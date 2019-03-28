Stephens Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for Bank Ozk (OZK)

Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.
Shares of OZK opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,681.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
