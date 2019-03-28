Stephens Initiates Coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Williams Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

NASDAQ:CRZO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 2,225,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,120. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 30,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $372,443.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,450.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,003.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 186,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

