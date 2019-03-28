Stephen T. Winn Sells 35,009 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 35,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,122,595.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,223,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of RP stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 534,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.