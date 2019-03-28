Stephen T. Winn Sells 35,009 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 35,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,122,595.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,223,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RP stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $60.44. 534,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

