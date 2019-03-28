StealthGas’ (GASS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

“We hosted investor meetings with CEO, Harry Vafias in NYC on March 26, 2019 and following these meetings, we feel confident that StealthGas (GASS) will benefit from a rising market in 2H19.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $34.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon acquired 422,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 613,046 shares of company stock worth $2,018,269.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

