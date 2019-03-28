State Street Corp (STT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

State Street has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect State Street to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.98.

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $59,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,975,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,601.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

