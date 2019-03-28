Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 34.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

