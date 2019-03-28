Stars Group (TSGI) Price Target Cut to C$38.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$42.00 to C$38.50 in a report released on Thursday. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TSGI has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Stars Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Stars Group from C$35.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

TSGI traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.09. 355,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,218. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. Stars Group has a 1-year low of C$20.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.75.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

